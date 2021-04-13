This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
