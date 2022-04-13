 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

