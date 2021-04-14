This evening in Beatrice: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Beatrice area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Clear. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow.…
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect p…
This evening in Beatrice: Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Beatrice community. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Beatrice area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
This evening in Beatrice: Periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Lookin…