 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Beatrice: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Beatrice area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News