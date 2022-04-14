Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Beatrice area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

