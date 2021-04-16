Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Beatrice area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.