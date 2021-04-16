Beatrice's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Beatrice area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Clear. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow.…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect p…
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
This evening in Beatrice: Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild …
This evening in Beatrice: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Beat…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Beatrice area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in t…
This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls…