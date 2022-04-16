 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

