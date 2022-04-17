 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

