Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Beatrice residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

