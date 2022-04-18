Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Partly cloudy. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.