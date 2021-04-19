Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Beatrice residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.