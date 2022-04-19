Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Windy and partly cloudy early. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Beatrice. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Wednesday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.