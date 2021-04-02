For the drive home in Beatrice: Clear. Windy early. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Beatrice folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
