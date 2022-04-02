 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News