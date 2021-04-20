 Skip to main content
Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: A few clouds. Hard freeze expected. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 10:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

