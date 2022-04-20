Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. NNE winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Beatrice area. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Thursday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.