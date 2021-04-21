 Skip to main content
Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

