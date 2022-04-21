Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Beatrice, with forecast models showing 29 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.