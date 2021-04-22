This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Beatrice: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, …
Beatrice's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. High…
Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Beatrice folks shou…
This evening in Beatrice: Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Cha…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Beatrice area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees toda…
Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect cle…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Tuesday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degree…