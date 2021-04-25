 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News