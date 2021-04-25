Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
