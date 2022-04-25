Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Clear. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Beatrice community. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.