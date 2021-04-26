This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Mainly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
