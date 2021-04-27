For the drive home in Beatrice: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
