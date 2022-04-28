Beatrice's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Beatrice folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
While the severe threat looks greatest in the central part of the state Friday evening, severe storms are still possible for some Saturday evening as well. Here's everything you need to know.
The greatest chance for severe storms is in the western half of the state this evening. The chance increases and shifts to the east for Friday evening. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Watch now: Warmer temperatures across Nebraska Wednesday, increasing storm chances in the days ahead
No record low temperatures this morning. While rain chances return today, they're going up in the days ahead. Find out when it looks the wettest and if we'll catch a break from the wind.
The threat of damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes is still present across central Nebraska tonight. Severe storms could return Saturday afternoon for eastern Nebraska. Here's the latest information.
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Watch now: Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon and evening in eastern Nebraska. Threat going up for Friday
Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out today, but the threat for severe weather looks even greater for Friday evening. See when and where severe storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
The Beatrice area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also…
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.