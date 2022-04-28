Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Beatrice folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.