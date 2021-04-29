This evening's outlook for Beatrice: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. NNW winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Friday. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
