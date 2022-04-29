Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 28 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
