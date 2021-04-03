Beatrice's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Sunday. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
