This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Folks in the Beatrice area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
