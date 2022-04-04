For the drive home in Beatrice: Mainly clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa until 11pm Tuesday. Here's the latest information from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
While it will just be showers for the rest of the state, storms are expected in the southeast corner. Damaging wind, hail, and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Rain looks likely across Nebraska Friday and Friday night, but the timing will vary. See when rain will peak in our area and what Saturday and Sunday are looking like in our latest forecast.
Warmer today as well, but another cold front will begin pushing into the state late tonight. See how temps will vary across Nebraska and when rain will return to our area in our updated forecast.
The cold front has cleared the state. Behind it, much colder conditions and some snow as well. See when snow is most likely and how much will fall in our area in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Dry across Nebraska Monday, but a cold front will bring rain, wind, and cooler temperatures Tuesday
Dry today, but showers will begin to return late Monday night as a cold front pushes into the state. See how temperatures will vary and when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice today. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see a …
If fossil fuel burning stopped, research suggests air temperatures could level off sooner than expected. But that doesn’t mean the damage stops.
Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …