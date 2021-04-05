This evening in Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Beatrice. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
