This evening in Beatrice: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Beatrice, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
