This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Windy with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 47F. S winds shifting to W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 67% chance. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
