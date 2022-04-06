Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 37F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Beatrice residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Beatrice, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 29 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.