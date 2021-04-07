This evening in Beatrice: Periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
