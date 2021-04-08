Beatrice's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
