 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Clear skies. Low 24F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News