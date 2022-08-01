Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: A mostly clear sky. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 100, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 79 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.