For the drive home in Beatrice: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 103.94. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
