Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 102.37. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west.