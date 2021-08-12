Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.