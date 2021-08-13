For the drive home in Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
