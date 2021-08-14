Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.