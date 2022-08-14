This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
