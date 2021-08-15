Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Monday. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.