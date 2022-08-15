This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low near 65F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Beatrice will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
