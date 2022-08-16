Beatrice's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a slow moving cold front works across the state, showers and storms are likely. Damaging wind, hail, and flooding could occur in a few spots. Full details on what to expect in our updated forecast.
While the majority of the rain has departed the area, showers are going to linger throughout the day. See when rain is most likely and how cool it will get tonight in our latest forecast.
The Beatrice area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The Beatrice area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
For the drive home in Beatrice: Clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected …
Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 65F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings…
This evening in Beatrice: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temp…