This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Thursday. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
