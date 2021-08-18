For the drive home in Beatrice: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Expect clear s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Today's condition…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. I…
Beatrice's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 5…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
The Weather Guys explain what holds clouds up and why some are fluffy on top but flat on the bottom.