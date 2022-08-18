Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.