Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 98.86. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph.