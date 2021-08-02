This evening in Beatrice: Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Tuesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
